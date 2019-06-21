2 teens found shot on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after two teenage boys were shot on the city's far West Side overnight.

The shooting was called in around 3 a.m. in the 9800 block of Heritage Farm, not far from Hunt Lane and Marbach Road.

According to police, the teens, ages 13 and 15, were dropped off in the neighborhood and found by someone sitting in their front yard when they asked for help.

Investigators said they are not sure where the shooting exactly happened, but that both teens have wounds to their legs. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The two boys were taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

