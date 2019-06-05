SAPD: 3 arrested after stolen car believed to have been used in double murder found

SAN ANTONIO - Three people were arrested this week after a stolen vehicle, believed to have been used in a triple shooting that resulted in the deaths of two people, was found, an arrest affidavit states.

Ryan Anthony Barboza, 18, and Jesse Moses Gonzalez, 18, are facing charges of theft between $2,500 and $30,000 and tampering with evidence with intent to impair an investigation and David Jones 40, is charged with theft between $2,500 and $30,000 for their roles in stealing a vehicle, warrants for their arrest describe.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said gunfire erupted near the 500 block of Blaine Street on May 28 as officers stood not more than 45 yards away. McManus said three men in a black Ford Edge SUV pulled up at the corner of Hays and Lockhart streets and opened fire on three victims ranging in age from 16 to 20.

Sebastion Roro Montez, 16, and Corey Tyrell Byrd, 20, both died in the shooting, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

Arrest affidavits detailed how officers located a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the shooting around 11 p.m., hours after the shooting. The vehicle, the warrants state, had been reported as stolen.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the Ford sped off, finally coming to a stop in the 500 block of North Cherry Street. One witness was taken into custody after the chase and questioned about the stolen vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.

The witness told authorities that Jones came to his home with Barboza and Gonzalez offering to sell the Edge for $500, and that when the witness asked what was wrong with the vehicle, one of the men responded, "Did you hear about the shooting earlier?" without elaborating, the affidavit states. The witness told police he agreed to purchase the car and would pay them Friday.

Police later discovered that the Ford Edge was taken from a woman at gunpoint the morning of the shooting as she was arriving for work, the affidavit notes.

The stolen vehicle was processed by Crime Scene Investigators on May 29 and authorities found nine spent shell casings inside the car that came from a .223 and a 9 mm caliber weapon.

Also on May 29, police arrested Jones on a misdemeanor warrant, the affidavit states. Jones told investigators that he was going to sell the witness the vehicle for $500 and that Barboza and Gonzalez had agreed to pay him $100 for finding a buyer for the stolen vehicle, officers wrote in the arrest affidavit.

Police arrested Barboza and Gonzalez on Tuesday after the witness identified them in a photo lineup, the warrant notes.

Police have not yet charged anyone with the murders of Byrd and Montez.

