SAPD: 3 juveniles flash gang signs, shoot victim on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - One person told San Antonio police three juvenile boys threw gang signs in his direction before shooting him on the city's West Side.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers went to the 100 block of San Fernando Street, where they found the victim in a car suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

The shooting victim was rushed to University Hospital for treatment. Police said they believe the wound was not life-threatening.

Before he was transported to the hospital, the victim claimed three juveniles -- whom he said he knows -- began throwing up gang signs before one of them pulled out a gun and shot him.

The victim first provided officers with an initial story, but later became uncooperative with investigators, police said.

A sergeant told KSAT.com it is unclear if the shooting was a result of rival gangs clashing with one another.

Police are interviewing two witnesses, one of whom was with the victim at the time of the shooting.

The three juveniles remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon. Police did not provide any further information.

