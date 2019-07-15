SAPD: 3 teens in custody after carjacking, robbery on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two teenage girls and a teenage boy are in police custody following a robbery and carjacking on the city's Northwest Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Spring Time Street, not far from Babcock Road and DeZavala Road.

According to police, the victim, a teenage boy, was meeting with a girl he met on social media when a group of people (two girls and four teens), instead showed up. That's when, police said, the group robbed the teen at gunpoint and then pistol-whipped him just before taking his cellphone, sandals and pickup truck.

An officer responding to the scene a short time later spotted the stolen Chevy Avalanche on Babcock Road and followed it to an apartment complex nearby.

Police said the officer turned on his lights and the group sped off towards the back of the complex, with three people bailing out of the truck.

With the help of SAPD's Eagle Helicopter, officers eventually tracked down and caught the three who bailed out of the vehicle. The two girls and boy are all juveniles, police said.

Investigators found unspent bullets at the location where the carjacking happened and a gun inside the pickup truck. Police said that there has been a rash of crimes in the area lately, including robberies and car thefts committed by teens.

Officials are now looking to see if the teens involved might also be connected to a carjacking and fatal crash that occurred yesterday. In that case, the teens had been breaking into cars and then crashed one as they tried to run from police.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

