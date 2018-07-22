SAPD: 4 people involved in head-on crash ran from scene

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for four people who ran from the scene of a head-on collision that sent one driver to the hospital in serious condition early Sunday morning.

Police said the driver of an SUV was southbound on Commercial Avenue and veered into oncoming traffic, hitting another car head-on.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit head-on was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said the impact of the crash caused the SUV to lose one of its tires. The SUV skidded approximately two blocks down the road before coming to a stop.

The driver and three other people in the SUV ran from the scene and remain at large.

