SAPD: Aggravated robbery suspect led officers on chase, crashed into multiple vehicles on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A local man is in custody after he led officers on a vehicle chase just before crashing into several vehicles and a utility pole on the South Side, San Antonio police said.

According to police, officers spotted the aggravated robbery suspect early Tuesday driving a sport utility vehicle near Presa Street and Roosevelt Avenue and attempted to make a traffic stop. That's when, police said, the driver sped off, losing the officers in the area of I-37 and Southcross.

Police said officers eventually found the suspect again in the area of South Pine Street and Kathy Drive just in time to see the man crash into two cars and a utility pole.

Police have not provided the public with the name or age of the man taken into custody. No one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.