SAPD: Altercation between woman's current and ex-boyfriend sends 1 to hospital

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital following an altercation between a woman's current and ex-boyfriend overnight, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Brookview Duplexes, which are located in the 6700 block of Basilwood Drive, not far from Jackson Keller Road and Blanco Road.

According to police, an argument between the two men led to the cutting. One of the men, a man in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital with an injury to the face.

Police said both of the men had knives in their possession when officers arrived. Detectives are now questioning both to figure out what exactly happened.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

