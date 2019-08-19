SAPD: Armed man kidnaps ex-girlfriend at local grocery store

SAN ANTONIO - A 40-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint while in the parking lot of a local grocery store.

San Antonio police said the suspect, Lavon Randolph, took his ex-girlfriend Aug. 13 from the undisclosed grocery store to his home. When they arrived, police said the woman managed to escape and later called 911.

The woman told police she was on the phone with her husband when Randolph first showed up at her home and threatened to kill her, her husband and then himself, according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman said she was able to get in her car and drive to the grocery store. Once parked, the woman said she saw Randolph walk up while holding a silver gun in his hand, according to the affidavit.

If she screamed for help, Randolph said he would shoot her, the woman told the police.

In fear for her life, the woman followed Randolph's orders until they arrived at his home, where she was able to escape by running away, the affidavit said.

Randolph was taken into custody Friday and charged with aggravated kidnapping, which is a first-degree felony. His bail has been set at $50,000.

Online jail records show Randolph has been previously arrested on suspicion of theft, assault causing bodily injury and forgery.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of a violent crime, click here for resources.

