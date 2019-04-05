SAPD: Armed man told officers to shoot him during 21-hour standoff

SAN ANTONIO - A 35-year-old man who police said had an active felony warrant for sexual assault is facing new charges after engaging in a 21-hour standoff with officers on the city's North Side.

Sgt. Michelle Ramos, with the San Antonio Police Department, said officers went to a home in the 100 block of Laurelwood around 4:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a disturbance call from the man's children.

"The (three) children inside that home did feel threatened because they did see he did have a weapon on him," Ramos said.

Ramos said the man, identified as Enrique Gutierrez, had barricaded himself in a backyard shed but during the standoff, he was walking back and forth from the shed to the home.

Homicide negotiators remained in constant communication with Gutierrez until he finally surrendered peacefully to police, Ramos said.

While there were no shots fired during the standoff and it was unclear if Gutierrez threatened to shoot anyone, Ramos said, "He was asking officers to shoot him."

According to online records, Gutierrez has previous arrests on suspicion of evading arrest and burglary of a vehicle.

New charges against Gutierrez from the incident were not disclosed by officials.

