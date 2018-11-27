SAPD arrests burglar accused of targeting UTSA off-campus student housing

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 20-year-old man who they said was targeting UTSA off-campus student housing and apartments, and breaking into them to steal Apple products.

Michael Ochoa was taken into custody Friday and is now facing a second-degree felony.

Ochoa entered an unlocked apartment Oct. 18 while the residents were away and took an Apple laptop from it, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim's roommate was able to provide footage from her room's surveillance camera, capturing the moment Ochoa entered the apartment and seen looking around for items, police said.

A detective with the San Antonio Police Department said Ochoa was arrested last year for a string of similar burglaries in the same area. The detective said Ochoa's motive was to "specifically target unlocked student housing/apartments," enter them and steal Apple products.

Ochoa was arrested six times for burglary and theft, with the first incident occurring January 2017, according to online records.

On Sept. 25, a judge sentenced Ochoa to 10 years probation for the burglary charges, according to online records.

Ochoa faces a new similar charge of burglary of habitation by force. He is being held at the Bexar County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

