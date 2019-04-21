SAPD arrests, charges man in East Side murder

SAN ANTONIO - What began as an argument over driving ended with a father of two small children shot and killed outside an East Side apartment.

Now an 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder.

SAPD arrested Isaac David-Joseph Morales Saturday night.

An arrest affidavit says Morales pulled a gun Friday evening and fatally shot 40-year-old James Edward Waxter in the back.

That deadly attack happened in the parking lot outside the victim's apartment.

Police say the two argued over each other's driving.

The affidavit says Waxter's wife and two children were nearby when Morales shot him.

Police say Waxter and Morales both lived at The Edge apartments in the 3700 block of E. Commerce, where the shooting happened.

The affidavit says Morales first cracked a pistol against Waxter's head and then shot him.

Waxter died about an hour later at San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Witnesses told police Morales ran from the scene after the shooting.

An SAPD spokesman says the department's Street Crimes unit arrested Morales Saturday night.

