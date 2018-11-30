SAPD arrests gunman accused of shooting man outside West Side food mart

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 43-year-old man accused of shooting another man who was sitting in his car at a West Side convenience store Thursday afternoon.

Police took Fredrico Garza into custody early Friday morning, less than 24 hours after authorities said he shot the 19-year-old victim.

The shooting occurred Thursday around 12:30 p.m. at the Food Mart Mom & Pop in the 1300 block of Culebra Road.

A detective with the San Antonio Police Department said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks and was dropped off a block away from the shooting scene at San Antonio Fire Station No. 10.

On the day of the shooting, a witness told police the victim had been talking to himself when he walked passed Garza, who thought the man was directing his conversation toward him.

Police said Garza, along with an unidentified woman, became offended by the man's conversation and they both retrieved handguns from a gray/silver Chrysler 300.

Garza went up to the man while he was sitting in his car and shot him. Garza went back to the Chrysler 300 and once more shot the victim, police said.

The SAPD detective said because Garza and the woman are regular customers of the food mart, investigators were able to determine their names and witnesses were able to identify Garza as the shooter.

Surveillance footage from the food mart shows Garza and the woman with handguns, the detective said.

Garza is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony. Garza's bail was set at $75,000.

The woman has not been arrested.

Garza has a decades-old criminal history that dates back to 1993 and recently released from custody after he was sentenced to four years in prison, according to online records.

