SAPD arrests man accused of shooting woman on city's SE Side

SAN ANTONIO - Kenneth Porter, 54, is accused of shooting his girlfriend during a domestic dispute at a Southeast Side apartment complex.

Around 4 a.m. on March 1, officers went to the Pecan Valley Apartments in the 400 block of East Southcross Boulevard where they found the woman, 35, suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm.

#BreakingNews shooting at Reserves at Pecan Valley Apartment’s on southeast side. Police tell me one person shot has non-life threatening injuries. Officers Appear to be searching for suspect. pic.twitter.com/iV4dRGMOIr — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) March 1, 2019

A witness told police they saw Porter shoot the woman during an argument, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said the witness was able to identify Porter as the shooter through a photo lineup.

On the morning of the shooting, police said the woman was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center and was expected to recover.

According to online records, Porter was arrested Friday for an unrelated incident and a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a second-degree felony.

In addition, Porter is facing a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bail has been set at $85,000.

Online records show Porter has previous arrests on suspicion of aggravated robbery, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and assault causing bodily injury.

