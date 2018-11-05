SAPD arrests man in connection to deadly shooting; 2nd possible suspect at large

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested one of the two suspects in connection to the Northeast Side shooting that left one teen dead and two others wounded during a drug deal Aug. 27.

Kevin Eaton, 21, was arrested Sunday but has since been released on a $150,000 bond.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Midcrown Drive around 11:30 p.m. that day.

Police said the responding officers found Jacore Rodriguez-Hendricks, 17, dead near the apartment buildings and another man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the front of the complex.

A third victim was later discovered up the road in the 5500 block of Walzem Road after running away from the area.

According to an arrest affidavit, Eaton was identified as the gunman who shot both of the surviving victims inside their vehicle. One of the victims told police they met up with Eaton to purchase drugs and during the sale, he opened fire on them.

On Monday, police told KSAT.com the case is still under investigation and SAPD detectives are working to find another possible suspect.

As of now, Eaton is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony.

