SAPD arrests shooter accused of killing man during drug deal

SAN ANTONIO - A 23-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man during a drug deal on the city's East Side has been arrested.

Members with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force took the suspect, identified as Nadiv Williams, into custody at a motel near Loop 410 and Evers Road.

On Nov. 25, officers were called to the 4300 block of Skelton Drive where they found the 20-year-old victim, Luis Guerrero, dead at the doorway of his home with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Officer Carlos Ortiz, a spokesman with the San Antonio Police Department, said Guerrero had set up a drug deal at his home with Williams.

When Guerrero stepped outside after getting the drugs from his home, Williams pulled out a gun and fatally shot Guerrero, Ortiz said.

Ortiz said the investigation into the murder case revealed Williams was the lone shooter and detectives are not looking for other suspects.

Williams is facing a murder charge, a first-degree felony.

According to online records, Williams has previous arrests for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.

