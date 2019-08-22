SAPD: Man who shot, killed victim was seen running away from NE Side strip mall

SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old man faces a capital murder charge after police said he was seen on surveillance footage running away moments after a fatal shooting on the Northeast Side.

The San Antonio Police Department announced officers took Sebastian Angel Espinar into custody Thursday in connection with the shooting death of the 22-year-old victim, Andreas Gerardo Salinas.

FIRST REPORT: Man shot, killed behind Northeast Side strip mall identified

On Aug. 12, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 13900 block of Nacogdoches Road, where they discovered Salinas had been shot and killed in an alley behind a strip mall.

Police said officers found multiple shell casings were near Salinas' body.

San Antonio Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Rodriguez said detectives were able to determine that Salinas had a prearranged a meeting with Espinar.

At some point during the meeting in the alley, witnesses told police that they heard at least eight gunshots and saw possibly three people involved.

Rodriguez said detectives were able to obtain security video from nearby businesses that shows Espinar fleeing the area after the shooting.

The investigation remains active, and detectives are expected to make additional arrests in the case, Rodriguez said.

Online records show Espinar was out on bail for charges of reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance. He has been previously arrested for unlawful carry of a weapon, according to online records.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the SAPD's Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

READ MORE ON KSAT.com:

Serial stalker ‘snapped' before he ‘raped' 3rd victim he met on dating app, SAPD says

Police search for hit-and-run driver who caused fiery crash

Contractor blamed for natural gas outage in north Bexar County

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.