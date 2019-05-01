SAPD auctioning off Gucci bag, power tools, more

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police on Thursday will auction off an assortment of items, including power tools, a Gucci bag and G-Shock brand watches.

The auction will be held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8196, located at 650 VFW Blvd. at 6:30 p.m.

Items can be viewed starting at 5:30 p.m.

Cash and credit cards are acceptable forms of payment; however, American Express is not accepted.

Sgt. Jim Smith said that the items that are auctioned off are one of two types of items: criminal instruments or proceeds. Smith explained that items considered criminal instruments may have been used in the commission of a crime, using power tools and chop shops as examples of how items can come into police custody.

He said proceeds are items seized when a defendant is unable to prove another source of income and are found to be proceeds from the commission of a crime.

The proceeds from the auctions are then split between the District Attorney's Office and the Police Department. Smith said that the funds allow the department to purchase new equipment, among other things.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.