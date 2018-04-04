SAPD, BCSO team up to combat child abuse during prevention month

SAN ANTONIO - Abuse to one child is too many. That’s the message from Wednesday morning’s Blue Breakfast hosted by St. Jude’s Ranch for Children to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month this April.

Area leaders and law enforcement attended and acted as the voice for the many neglected and abused children across the county.

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus and Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar were some of those speaking at the Blue Breakfast.

Salazar said they can’t just arrest the problem away. The root of the solution lies within educating the community.

“Educating the public on what their responsibility is as far as notifying authorities if they see abuse,” Salazar said. “Letting neighbors know it's not just OK but many times you are legally bound to report abuse if you see it.”

Organizers with St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, a refuge for hundreds of abused children, said there are other ways you can do your part.

Tara Roussett, CEO of SJRC, said they are in need of foster families, financial support and mentors. They need people who are willing to connect with children.

Those interested in donating or fostering, mentoring a child can find more information on the SJRC website.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.