SAPD: Bicyclist in critical condition after being stabbed on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a bicyclist was stabbed on the city's West Side overnight.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. near Castroville Road and Cupples Road.

According to police, the victim was riding his bike when someone attacked him.

Police said the man rode his bike around the corner from the assault where he then called for help.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. His name and age were not disclosed.

So far, police do not have a description of the person responsible. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.