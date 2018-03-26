SAPD bomb squad issues all clear after report of suspicious package at Xerox Corp.

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department's bomb squad issued an all clear after investigating a report of a suspicious package at a Xerox facility on the SW Side.

The bomb squad was called out to Xerox Corp. in the 2800 block of General Hudnell Drive around 5 p.m. Monday to investigate.

The San Antonio Fire Department was also called in to assist members of the bomb squad during their investigation.

The bomb squad issued an all clear just after 6 p.m.

