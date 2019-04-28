SAPD: Burglar stabs one man, shoots at another

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have one person in custody after a burglary attempt led to a stabbing and shooting late Saturday night.

Police said they responded to a call in the 9600 block of Hillsboro around 11:25 p.m. Saturday.

A homeowner said he left his house when was leaving to go to work, and saw another man in the back seat of his car, according to police. The homeowner approached the burglar, and the two got into a fight. The homeowner was able to get behind the burglar and hold him down, but the burglar was able to grab a gun and tried shooting the homeowner, police said. Police also said the gunshot missed the homeowner.

The homeowner's brother, who was inside of the house at the time, heard the gunshot and came outside to help, according to police. While he was assisting the homeowner, police say the burglar pulled out a knife and stabbed the brother in the leg. The homeowner was able to pin the burglar down until police arrived, and they arrested him.

The burglar could be facing several charges, including aggravated assault, according to police. The homeowner's brother was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

