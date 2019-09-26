SAPD: 'Chain Smoker' wanted in theft of $500 worth of cigarettes

SAN ANTONIO - A man is accused of stealing $500 worth of cigarettes from a Dollar General on the city's East Side.

The East SAFFE unit with the San Antonio Police Department shared images showing a man inside the store in the 1500 block of Aurellia Street.

The man is then seen at a shelf putting cigarette packs inside a plastic bag before running off.

"The suspect gained entry to the store and stole approximately $500 worth of cigarettes (and the) suspect vehicle was possibly a white hatchback four-door," police said. "A tip from you could help catch this chain smoker."

Anyone with information is urged to contact SAPD's East Property Crimes Unit at 210-207-7642.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.