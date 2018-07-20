SAPD Chief McManus invites public to voice concerns at town hall

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police Chief William McManus is hosting a public safety town hall Saturday, and is calling on the public to attend and voice their concerns.

The town hall will be held at the University of Texas at San Antonio at the Richard Lu Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

McManus will discuss citywide public safety, present an overview of SAPD initiatives and discuss quality of life issues.

"The meeting will be an opportunity for citizens to meet with Chief McManus and discuss any issues they’re having in their neighborhoods or public safety concerns," a news release for the event says.

More than 10 SAPD units will be in attendance to speak with citizens.

