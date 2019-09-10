SAPD chief: Teen who shot officer ‘had a gun that he shouldn't have'

SAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old boy was injured when he was arrested Monday night, hours after officials said he opened fire on two San Antonio police officers, wounding one of them.

During a news conference Tuesday, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said "force was used" when Devin Seth Perez was apprehended at a Southeast Side convenience store.

"He resisted," McManus told reporters.

Perez was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released to police. He was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted capital murder.

McManus said a second suspect, Adam Rolando Barrientes, 17, turned himself in to police Monday. Barrientes was charged with aggravated robbery, but will not face charges for the shooting of Officer Adam Azua, an eight-year veteran, and Officer Arturo Rodriguez, a 17-year veteran.

Azua and Rodriguez were investigating an attempted carjacking in the 700 block of Kendalia early Monday morning when they encountered the suspects. Perez opened fire, wounding Azua in the foot, McManus said. Azua is expected to be released from a hospital Tuesday.

"A lot of people dismiss those type of wounds to something that's not a big deal. It actually is a big deal," McManus said. "The officer has bone damage, tendon damage to his foot. It's a serious injury. Although we say 'non-life-threatening injury,' if you get shot, it's serious."

McManus said Perez continued to open fire when Azua went down. Rodriguez returned fire, but Perez managed to escape. Barrientes apparently had fled the scene at some point before or during the shooting.

Both officers will be placed on administrative duty, which is normal protocol during investigation of officer-involved shootings.

When McManus was asked if he is still surprised that people shoot at officers, he said, "No, I'm not surprised. It shocks the senses to think that anyone would shoot at a police officer, let alone a 17-year-old."

McManus was also asked about gun control during the news conference. While he said he didn't want to get into a gun debate, he said, "The 17-year-old had a gun that he shouldn't have, let's just leave it at that."

