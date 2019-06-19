SAPD: Child taken to hospital after being hit by car

SAN ANTONIO - A child was taken to a hospital after they were hit while trying to cross through traffic on Austin Highway on Wednesday.

Police said the child, who is believed to be between the ages of 8 and 10, was transported to University Hospital as a "precaution" and with no "apparent injuries."

The victim was with two other kids who were all trying to cross the road in the 2300 block of Austin Highway around 5:30 p.m., according to police.

A woman said she was traveling southbound on Austin Highway when she saw the trio in the center median, police said.

While two of the kids crossed, the woman said she struck the third child after that child hesitated and walked in front of her vehicle, according to police.

Police said the woman stopped and rendered aid to the child. It is unclear if she faces any charges in the incident.

