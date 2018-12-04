SAPD conducting bomb detonation training on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department's bomb squad will be conducting training exercises Tuesday.

The Police Department wants to warn the public that there will be detonations heard in the surrounding area, but there is no cause for concern.

The exercises will start at 10:30 a.m. and last until 2:30 p.m. at the San Antonio training academy located off Southeast Loop 410 near Pleasanton Road.

HEADS UP: SAPD's Bomb Squad will be conducting training excercises today at the SAPD Training Academy. Ten detonations will be heard between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the surrounding area. The Training Academy is located at 12200 S.E. Loop 410.

