SAPD conducting bomb detonation training on Tuesday

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department's bomb squad will be conducting training exercises Tuesday.

The Police Department wants to warn the public that there will be detonations heard in the surrounding area, but there is no cause for concern.

The exercises will start at 10:30 a.m. and last until 2:30 p.m. at the San Antonio training academy located off Southeast Loop 410 near Pleasanton Road.

