SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in fatal West Side hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on the city's far West Side.

The incident occurred July 1 around 6 a.m. near Highway 151 and West Military Drive.

According to police, the victim, Nathaniel Lawrence, 55, was riding his motorcycle to work on West Military Drive near the intersection of the access road when he was fatally struck by a tan or gold-colored mid to late 1990's Ford E150 Econoline van.

Police said the driver of the van failed to stop and render aid. The van will have front-end damage, with both headlights missing or broken, the bottom bumper missing and damage to the hood, police said.

Authorities believe the driver of the van was on their way to work and may have called in or failed to show up for work that day or the following the week.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.