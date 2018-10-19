SAPD: Deadly home invasion fueled by images of drugs, guns, money on social media

SAN ANTONIO - Court documents reveal more details in Wednesday's home invasion that left one man dead and another shot in the neck.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the home invasion was fueled by images on social media of guns, money and drugs.

Authorities arrested Jose Sanchez, 30, and Fidencio Badillo, 57, on Thursday in connection to the shooting death of 51-year-old David Escobedo. An arrest warrant has been issued for a third murder suspect, Henry Lozano, 29.

Early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police were called to the Rosemont at Miller's Pond Apartments, in the 6200 block of Old Pearsall Road.

When responding officers arrived, they found David Escobedo dead outside the apartment in the breezeway and John Escobedo, 26, inside suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck.

Police also found a 25-year-old man who told officers he escaped gunfire by jumping off the balcony from the second-story apartment where the shooting occurred.

He later told detectives he led the gunmen to the apartment after six people held him at gunpoint and took him to a West Side home. He said they found pictures of guns, money and drugs on his social media accounts and demanded he show them where they could get it, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states the man saw Sanchez carrying a snub-nosed revolver; another had an assault rifle and the third gunman had a handgun during the home invasion. He said he has known Badillo since middle school and refers to him as "Blue."

A 23-year-old man told police he and the victims were inside the apartment when someone outside started ringing the doorbell. After recognizing the man -- who told police he was abducted -- as a longtime family friend, he opened the door, and that's when three men rushed in with guns while covering their faces, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, two of the men began fighting with David Escobedo until one of them fired a gunshot. As he was hiding behind the front door, he saw another man shoot David Escobedo in the back as he lay facedown on the ground.

Police tell me two men were shot. A 52-year-old was killed. Another man is in the hospital shot in the neck. A woman and children were inside at the time of the shooting. They are safe and unharmed. pic.twitter.com/B8BopFEhEf — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) October 17, 2018

While at University Hospital before being taken into surgery, John Escobedo told detectives he was asleep in a bedroom when he heard fighting and then gunfire. John Escobedo said he grabbed a gun and began firing shots at one of them before being shot in the neck, according to the affidavit.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Ramos said a large number of drugs were found at the home, but detectives have not determined an official motive.

According to KSAT.com records, Wednesday's deadly shooting occurred down the street from Miller's Pond Park, where in April, two gangs met to fight before gunfire broke out, leaving three men shot. The San Antonio Police Department released an image of John Escobedo who police said was seen in witnesses' video of the fight. He was later arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SAPD officials could not confirm to KSAT.com if Wednesday's fatal shooting was gang- or mafia-related or if detectives are working to identify other suspects.

#BREAKING There was a shooting at the Rosemont at Millers Pond apartments. police tell me about 3 men broke into an apartment and it ended with a shooting. One man is dead, another shot in the neck. I’m told could be gang/mafia related. pic.twitter.com/KHO53kysZb — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) October 17, 2018

Sanchez and Badillo are now facing felony charges of murder and possession of controlled substance.

Police said they are searching for Lozano.

According to online records, Badillo and Lozano both have extensive criminal histories: Badillo's dates back to 1980 and Lozano's to 2006.

Police say there could@be dozens of shell casings on the scene, A LOT of shots fired, and the suspects (3-4 men) took off in a silver/gray Jeep and are still at large. pic.twitter.com/JihBqKUh33 — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) October 17, 2018

