SAPD detective seen beating woman in front yard; both smelled of 'intoxicants,' BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police detective was seen beating a woman in the front yard of a Far West Side home and he smelled of alcohol, according to a Bexar County Sheriff's Office report released Friday.

Daniel Pue, 34, an 11-year veteran of the force, is facing a family violence charge and has since been released from custody after posting a $3,500 bond.

On Jan. 7, Bexar County deputies responded around 9 a.m. to a report of a fight at a home in the 11000 block of Barclay Point.

A witness who called 911 said they saw a man punching a woman in the face while he stood over her in the front yard.

When Bexar County sheriff's deputies arrived at the home, they were able to match Pue to the caller's description of the man. Pue was then seen walking back to the home despite having been told by deputies to "come here," to which Pue responded, "No," according to the report.

Deputies said the victim's face was covered in blood and that she was crying in the front yard.

After entering the home, deputies ordered Pue to "get on the ground" and he responded, "For what? I'm a police officer," according to the report.

According to the report, Pue was taken into custody after deputies threatened to use a Taser on him if he didn't comply with their demands.

Pue told deputies that he and the victim used to date but broke up about a year ago. He claimed the woman went to his house to "cause problems" between him and another person, who was not identified in the report.

The woman told deputies that she was fine and refused treatment. She said she didn't want "Daniel to get in trouble." She asked deputies if she could speak to Pue, telling them, "Well, if there's bars in the window, then (Pue) can't hit me anymore," the report said.

According to deputies, both Pue and the woman smelled of "intoxicants."

Pue's arraignment has been set for Tuesday, according to online records.

The San Antonio Police Department sent the following statement to KSAT on the day of Pue's arrest:

"We were just notified of this incident and are awaiting further details. BCSO is handling the criminal investigation and we have opened up an administrative investigation. The detective will be placed on administrative leave pending further information."

