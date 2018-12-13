SAPD detective who called female DPS employee 'skank' suspended for one day: Records

SAN ANTONIO - A detective with the San Antonio Police Department was issued a one-day suspension in early November for his interactions with employees at the Texas Department of Public Safety in August.

Jeffrey J. Walker was cited for violating the department's rules on conduct and behavior, which state, in part, that members of the force are "governed by the ordinary and reasonable rules of good conduct and behavior, and shall not commit any act tending to bring reproach or discredit upon (themselves) or the department."

Suspension documents state Walker called a DPS employee a "skank" and told an employee "this is f---ing bulls---" while interacting with DPS licensing personnel at the agency's Driver License Mega Center on Huebner Road.

According to suspension documents, Walker identified himself as a police officer and told DPS employees their treatment of him was "bulls---."

It's unclear what brought the incident to a head.

Walker served his suspension on Nov. 26.

Walker was one of 10 officers suspended in the month of November:

Officer Nathan Mejia, suspended 30 days without pay: Suspension paperwork states Mejia was off-duty April 24 when he prevented a police officer with the San Antonio Independent School District from detaining his friend. Mejia put himself in the SAISD officer's path, allowing Mejia's friend to get away before the officer could detain him, according to suspension documents. Mejia was initially handed a contemplated indefinite suspension, which is the department's equivalent of termination of employment, but had the punishment reduced to a 30-day suspension.

Officer John Mendoza, suspended five days without pay for one incident and three days without pay for another incident: Authorities said Mendoza "failed to take action" to protect a small child from harm. Suspension paperwork states Mendoza was taking a report when someone notified him a child was dangerously close to an open window several feet above the ground. Documents state Mendoza stayed in his car and didn't immediately act on the information he was provided. The person who notified the officer asked for a supervisor to go to the location because they were dissatisfied with Mendoza's response. However, Mendoza "failed to immediately contact and inform an on-duty supervisor of such request," paperwork states. Mendoza was issued a five-day suspension in that incident. Authorities also found that Mendoza had worked at Mama Margie's Mexican Restaurant from January through July "at least 28 separate times" without an approved employment permit. He was issued a three-day suspension.

Officer Joshua Knowles, suspended 27 days without pay: Knowles reportedly told a driver whom he had pulled over, "This will go one of two ways: One, you're a hard a-- and I rip you out of your car, or two, you give me your ID." Before pulling that driver over, Knowles also threatened to arrest someone after they questioned another officer about a homophobic slur the officer used. Knowles told the person, "What the f--- are you gonna do?" suspension paperwork states. Read more

Detective David Rodriguez, suspended one day without pay: Rodriguez was cited for violating the department's policy on searching prisoners. Rodriguez detained an individual on several warrants and charges in June and when the person arrived at the detention facility, an intake officer discovered "additional controlled substance contraband" in the prisoner's pocket. Rodriguez also muted his body camera three times without documenting reasons during the incident.

Officer Dezi Rios, suspended 15 days without pay: Rios was cited for his role in a road rage shootout that unfolded in the parking lot of a strip club. Rios was shot six times in the shootout and the suspect was paralyzed. Rios was also transferred out of his role as a trainer at the Police Academy. Read more.

Officer Neil Rocha, suspended 10 days without pay: Rocha "negligently struck a vehicle" while on duty.

Officer Jacob Barcena, suspended three days without pay: Barcena hit a center median in a city-owned vehicle while on duty, according to suspension paperwork.

Officer Genova Avila, suspended one day without pay: Avila hit a fire hydrant while driving a city-owned vehicle on Sept. 24, suspension documents state.

Officer Julie Cortez, suspended one day without pay: Cortez, on Sept. 29, responded to a call and arrested a person. Suspension paperwork states she "hastened to the call ... (and) she forgot to activate her body worn camera."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.