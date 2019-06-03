SAPD: Hit-and-run driver arrested after witness follows, takes photos of driver's car

SAN ANTONIO - A driver suspected of seriously injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash was arrested Saturday after a witness to the collision followed the driver and took photos of her vehicle, an arrest affidavit states.

Damaris Acosta, 28, is facing a charge of failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury. According to court documents, Acosta is believed to have been behind the wheel of a Jeep involved in an auto-pedestrian- collision in the 900 block of Bandera Road.

A warrant states that Acosta hit a 52-year-old pedestrian, who was taken to a local hospital with a broken pelvis and head trauma. According to the arrest affidavit, the pedestrian is unconscious and unresponsive.

A witness told investigators she saw the collision and saw that the driver didn't stop to check on the woman or call 911, the affidavit states. The witness followed Acosta's vehicle and took photos of the license plate, then returned to the scene, where she turned over her findings to police.

Police went to the home linked to the vehicle license plate number and saw the vehicle in the driveway of the home, the warrant states. An investigator noted in the affidavit that the Jeep felt "warm to the touch, indicating the vehicle had been operating recently." Officers also found that the car had damage to the front quarter panel of the Jeep, "indicating the vehicle was involved in a crash," the affidavit states.

According to the arrest affidavit, the investigator knocked on the front door of the home and Acosta answered and confirmed to authorities that she is the only one who drives the vehicle and that no other adult lives at the home.

Police said that the seat positioning of the vehicle was also consistent with Acosta's stature.

She is behind bars in lieu of $15,000 bail, according to court records.

