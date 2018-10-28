SAPD: Driver charged in drunken crash that killed 24-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO - A driver is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge in connection with a deadly crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the driver was speeding northbound on Interstate 37 when he lost control and the car rolled into the southbound lanes near Pecan Valley Drive. The car hit a retaining wall and a woman, 24-year-old Apryl Molina, was ejected from the car and died at the scene, police said.

The male driver and another female passenger were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not yet named the driver of the vehicle but said he was found to be intoxicated.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.