SAPD: Driver charged with intoxicated manslaughter after wrong-way fatal crash

SAN ANTONIO - A driver is charged with intoxicated manslaughter after a fatal wrong-way crash happened early Saturday morning on San Antonio's Southeast Side.

Police were called to the 9400 block of Southeast Loop 410 shortly before 5 a.m. to respond to the crash, according to information provided by the San Antonio Police Department.

The suspected drunken driver was traveling the wrong way in a black Dodge Ram pickup before coliding with a Chevrolet S-10 pickup, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 59-year-old Angelita Sisneros, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Ram, who has not yet been identified, will be charged with intoxicated manslaughter and taken to Bexar County Jail after being released from the hospital.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.