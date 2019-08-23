SAPD: Driver ejected from SUV in rollover crash on I-37

SAN ANTONIO - A 31-year-old man was taken to an area hospital after being ejected during a rollover vehicle crash late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. on I-37 southbound near Loop 1604 on the city's South Side.

According to police, the driver rolled his sport utility vehicle down a hill off I-37 after losing control for an unknown reason.

The driver was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash and that there were no passengers inside the SUV.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.