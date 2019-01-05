SAPD: Driver hits 2 cars, tree before crashing through concrete barrier

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon after she hit two cars and a tree before crashing through a concrete barrier and rolling her vehicle over on the Far West Side, police said.

Police suspect the woman may have had a medical episode when she crashed near Highway 90 and Loop 410. However, the exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

According to authorities, the woman was exiting Loop 410 going toward Highway 90 when she hit a car, then crashed into a tree. The woman then veered back onto the road and hit another car before making a hard left and crashing through a concrete barrier, flipping onto the northbound lanes of Loop 410.

The driver was identified as a woman in her 40s.

