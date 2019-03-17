SAPD: Driver runs stop sign, crashes into car with woman, children inside

SAN ANTONIO - Four people were hospitalized following a crash early Sunday morning on the Southeast Side.

San Antonio police said the crash occurred around 3:25 a.m. at the intersection of Hot Wells and Clark Avenue.

Officers said a man in a black vehicle ran a stop sign, and struck a car with a woman and two children inside.

All four people involved were transported to the hospital, police said.

An update on their conditions has not been made available.

