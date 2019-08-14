SAPD: Driver's windows shot out on highway in road rage incident; suspect in custody

SAN ANTONIO - A driver was taken to a hospital Wednesday after another driver fired several shots at his van, police said.

Authorities said they're investigating the incident as a possible case of road rage. According to police, the driver of the van told officers he was in the area of Interstate 35 and Northeast Loop 410 when gunfire erupted. Three windows on the van were shot out, police said.

The victim pulled over onto a service road and called 911. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in unknown condition.

Police said they have a possible suspect in custody.

