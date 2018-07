SAN ANTONIO - Police say a driver who ran a red light with a child in the car collided with a produce truck on the Northwest side Sunday afternoon.

The driver was headed south on Fredericksburg Road and the truck was going west on the Loop 410 access road when the two cars collided, police said.

The driver of the car and a child passenger were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

