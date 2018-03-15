UPDATE: Standoff over after man holds up girlfriend inside NE side apartment

SAN ANTONIO - The standoff involving a man holding up his girlfriend inside an apartment on the city's Northeast side has ended.

San Antonio Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Ramos said the man is in police custody and the victim is safe.

Ramos said the woman had visible injuries but they weren't serious enough to require a trip to the hospital.

The man is now facing family violence charges, Ramos said.

The family violence incident started when SAPD officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Thousand Oaks around 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

Police said at the time that a man was holding up his girlfriend inside an apartment. The woman called her family at some point and told them she was afraid for her life. Police believe the man had a handgun.

Ramos said the standoff was the result of a “family violence call that turned into a barricaded subject.”

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.