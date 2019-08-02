SAPD finds gambling operation inside mobile home after false shooting report

SAN ANTONIO - A false report of a shooting led to the discovery of a gambling operation inside a mobile home on the city's South Side.

Around 5:04 p.m. Friday, San Antonio police went to the home in the 12800 block of South Zarzamora Street for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers determined there was no shooting scene but stumbled upon the illegal 8-liner video gambling operation.

"We don't know exactly what happened, but a lot of times in these situations, someone who has been in there gambling and didn't get paid out will then make a bogus call (to the police) so we can show up," said an officer with the San Antonio Police Department.

Six people who were found inside the mobile home were taken into custody for further questioning, police said.

SAPD detectives were called to the scene and will later determine the appropriate charges.

Police did not release the identity of the people.

It is unclear if the person who made the false report of a shooting will face any charges.

