SAPD goes to military bases to recruit current, former service members

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is visiting local military bases and a tactical store to recruit current and prior service members.

SAPD dubbed the initiative "Camo to Cops." Recruiters will stop at three bases and one tactical store beginning Tuesday.

Tuesday

Randolph Air Force Base Main Exchange

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1068, 630 3rd Street West

Wednesday

511 Tactical

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

15693 San Pedro Avenue

Thursday

Lackland Air Force Base Main Exchange

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2180 Reese Street

Friday

Fort Sam Houston Main Exchange

10 a.m. 3 p.m.

2503 Funston Road

The Police Department said it's hoping to recruit prior military members who have "the values we're looking for; integrity, respect, compassion and fairness."

Read more about the application process on the SAPD website.

