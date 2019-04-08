SAPD: Gunman shot man who asked estranged wife on date

SAN ANTONIO - Police on Sunday arrested a man suspected of shooting another man at a Far West Side sports bar April 1.

Jose Ytuarte, 31, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. An arrest affidavit states that Ytuarte shot James Matthew Macias, 28, after Macias asked Ytuarte's estranged wife out on a date.

Court documents state that Ytuarte and his wife agreed to meet at Speedway Sports Bar at 8811 Grissom Road to talk. The affidavit states that before Ytuarte arrived at the bar, his wife was talking to Macias in an outdoor seating area.

Macias' brother, who was also present, told investigators that Macias had asked Ytuarte's wife about going on a date when an argument ensued between the woman and Macias.

The affidavit states that surveillance video of the incident showed Ytuarte listening in on the conversation between Macias and his wife. Ytuarte, the affidavit states, stepped between Macias and his wife during the pair's argument, pulled out a gun and shot Macias in the stomach.

Authorities said Ytuarte then walked to the parking lot, got on his motorcycle and left the bar.

The affidavit states Ytuarte's wife followed him to the parking lot, then returned to the seating area in front of the sports bar after the shooting.

Surveillance video showed Macias walking into the sports bar after being shot and several bar patrons carrying him onto a table in the bar, rendering aid.

Ytuarte's wife and Macias' brother both identified Ytuarte as the triggerman.

He was taken into custody Sunday. Authorities noted Ytuarte's criminal history in the affidavit for his arrest, noting previous arrests for family violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving with an invalid license and interference with an emergency telephone call.

