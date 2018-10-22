SAPD: Gunman wanted after stealing pack of Budweiser from East Side store

SAN ANTONIO - Robbery detectives with the San Antonio Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they said stole items, including a pack of Budweiser, from an East Side convenience store.

Detectives said the robbery suspect walked into the store in the 1300 block of Rigsby Avenue on Sept. 3 and grabbed several items.

As the suspect was walking out, a store employee tried to stop him but the man threatened the employee verbally while displaying a handgun on his waistband.

Anyone with information is urged to contact robbery detectives at 210-207-0300.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.