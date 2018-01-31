SAPD honors two officers shot in line of duty

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday honored two officers who were shot in the line of duty.

On June 29, officers Miguel Moreno and Julio Cavazos approached two men in the 200 block of Evergreen Street during an investigation into car burglaries. One of the men stopped, while the other pulled a gun on the officers and started firing, ultimately striking Moreno in the head and Cavazos in the chin.

Moreno died from his injuries and Cavazos survived.

During Tuesday's ceremony, SAPD posthumously awarded Moreno with a Purple Heart for his brave efforts. His brother accepted the honor.

Cavazos was also honored at the ceremony.

"After suffering a potentially deadly injury, he managed to return fire with one hand and dragged his partner, Officer Moreno, from the line of fire with his other arm," said a presenter at the

ceremony.

"His courageous actions and determination to defend his partner by returning fire and pulling him out of harm's way, stopped a dangerous suspect and prevented further harm to citizens and bystanders. Thank you Officer Julio Cavazos."

Police Chief William McManus said the award was difficult for Moreno to accept.

"These types of reminders are very difficult for him to deal with," McManus said. "It hasn't even been a year yet. It's still very fresh in his mind, and I know it's difficult for him to deal with. But we still needed to give him the award he so justly deserved."

Several other officers and citizens were also recognized for outstanding and lifesaving achievements.

