Juvenile discovers human remains near Northeast Side trail

SAN ANTONIO - Human remains were discovered Wednesday near a Northeast Side trail, according to San Antonio police.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Swans Landing after a juvenile found a skull and several bones.

The remains were in an empty lot covered with leaves and dense foliage, police said.

It's unclear how long the remains had been there.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the remains and is working on identifying the body.

The case remains under investigation.

