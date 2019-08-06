SAPD identifies robbery suspect involved in South Side chase, crash

SAN ANTONIO - A man who apparently had no desire to go to jail has ended up behind bars after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash on the city's South Side.

San Antonio police said Jorge Arenas, 37, was a wanted man for a recent aggravated robbery.

Arenas' SUV came to a halt around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when it slammed into a utility pole on South Pine near Kathy Drive.

Sgt. Matthew Overton, of the San Antonio Police Department, said officers patrolling in the area had spotted Arenas leaving a motel in the 4700 block of South Presa Street and tried to stop him.

"They knew that he was wanted and they activated their lights and there was a brief police chase," Overton said. "He hit a couple of cars as he came around the corner off of Southcross onto South Pine."

At one point during the chase, which stretched along Southcross Boulevard and several other streets, officers momentarily lost sight of Arenas' SUV.

Overton said they found him again, just in time to see him crash.

At least two parked cars were left with big dents on their front ends. One of the cars also lost its back bumper and back window.

Police said Arenas tried to leave the destruction behind but officers finally stopped him.

"He did try to run but then he didn't get very far. He gave up and was placed into custody," Overton said.

Officers at the scene were not able to provide details about the robbery charge against Arenas.

He now faces additional charges related to the chase and crash.

