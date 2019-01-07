SAPD investigating 2 stabbings on city's West Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two men are hospitalized after police said they were stabbed Monday in separate incidents on the city's West Side.

San Antonio police said the first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Loma Vista Street where a man was found inside a home with multiple stab wounds.

The man was able to call 911 despite being stabbed several times in the neck and head, police said. He was rushed to University Hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said the man was unable to provide any information and the investigators were not able to get much of a description on the suspect.

Less than two hours later, police said, another man was stabbed in the 2000 block Nogalitos Street just west of downtown.

While details on the what led to that stabbing are still under investigation, a person was taken into custody.

Police said the victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in unknown condition for treatment.

