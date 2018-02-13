SAPD investigating after 62-year-old man dies in police custody

SAN ANTONIO - Detectives with the San Antonio Police Department's Homicide Unit are investigating an in-custody death that happened Monday afternoon.

Police picked up a 62-year-old man around 4 p.m. for allegedly panhandling near the intersection of Interstate Highway 35 and Eisenhower Road. Officers placed the man in handcuffs before putting him into the patrol vehicle, a statement from the Police Department said.

According to police, the man did not resist and no force was used in the arrest. Shortly after, however, the man became unresponsive. Police said they called emergency medical services when they realized the man was slumped over and not responding to questions.

The officer performed CPR on the man until EMS arrived. The man was taken to Northeast Baptist Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Because the man died while under arrest, it will be handled as an in-custody death.

The Police Department said an autopsy will be conducted by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.