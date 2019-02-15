SAPD investigating after altercation, stabbing in 7-Eleven parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating following an altercation that resulted in two men both being stabbed overnight.

The incident began around 2:20 a.m. at a 7-Eleven convenience store parking lot on Zarzamora near Culebra Road.

According to police, a fight occurred for some unknown reason and the two men both ended up being wounded.

One of the men was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

Police did not disclose the name or age of either man involved in the fight. Their investigation is ongoing.



