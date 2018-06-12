SAPD investigating new sexual assault allegations against ex-Viva Tacoland bartender

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said Special Victims Unit investigators are looking into new sexual assault allegations against ex-Viva Tacoland bartender Dillonger Hackett, who is accused of sexually assaulting two customers.

"We did receive additional information from other individuals who did provide information about being sexually assaulted by the suspect," said SVU Sgt. Jesse Izaguirre.

Izaguirre said SVU is investigating the allegations. No additional charges have been filed.

Hackett is accused of sexually assaulting two women whom he served on March 24.

The women told investigators Hackett was very friendly and served them drinks. They said he also bought them a round of shots. One of the women told police she left to go to the bathroom and returned to see Hackett standing at her and the other woman's table -- the women told police they didn't remember anything after that.

The women ended up at their hotel room at Hotel Emma, a short distance from Viva Tacoland, where they said they were sexually assaulted, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit said the women believed Hackett "put something into their drinks" because he was the one who served them, although SVU detectives said Tuesday that they have not received a toxicology report.

Hackett is charged with sexual assault, but the charge will be upgraded to aggravated sexual assault if lab results confirm that that drinks were spiked.

Additionally, if results show Hackett drugged the women's drinks, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said Viva Tacoland could have its liquor license suspended and possibly be fined as well.

